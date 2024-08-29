Her Brother Was Salty After She Got An Upgrade To First Class On A Family Vacation, And By The Time They Reached Hawaii He’s Turned The Whole Family Against Her

It’s easy to hate people in first class. That condescending look they give you as you file past them to general population, you can basically hear them say “I’m better than you.”

And if one the friends you’re flying with gets an upgrade and leaves you in coach?

It’s a betrayal of a highest order.

Was this sister wrong to take the upgrade without giving it to her brother or sitting with everyone else?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for not letting my 6’6″ brother have the free first class upgrade the airline gave me on our 12 hour flight? We are at the beginning of my dad’s retirement family trip. He is paying for all of us to meet as a family in Hawaii for a week since he is retiring after working at the same company for 42 years. There are six of us but my brother and I live in the same part of the country. I guess it’s relevant to say I am 5’1″ and my brother is 6’6″.

A weird detail to include, sure, but their heights came into play when she got an upgrade on her flight!

I fly all the time for work and have quite a bit of status with the airline for which my dad bought our tickets. This is what happened way earlier today. We were all boarded and ready to go when a flight attendant came up to me and whispered that they had a first class passenger not show up. They needed the coach seat to accommodate a standby passenger. She said I had by far the most status of anyone on the plane so they were willing to move me to first class for free. I was like oh yeah–and I took it in a heartbeat. I told my brother I’d see him in 12 hours and let me know if he wanted any food or drink and I grabbed my stuff and moved.

While she flew to Hawaii in luxury, her brother was less happy with his trip.

Needless to say I had a nice flight. When we landed and were waiting for our shuttle my brother was annoyed but wouldn’t tell me what was going on. He didn’t speak to me the whole shuttle ride. We had a nice hello with the rest of the family but after I got down from my shower my mom took me aside and said what I did “was awful.” I asked her what she was talking about and she said that I should have given my brother the seat.

But it wasn’t just Mom who was on the brother’s side, it was the whole family!

I thought that would be the end of it but all 5 of my siblings and my parents are upset with me and the vacation is off to a very rough start. I was trying to play with my niece and nephew in the lobby waiting for lunch. My sister said “no they only like to play with people who care about their family–what were you thinking?”

She correctly assumed this was about the first class seat.

I asked her if this was about the first class thing and she said “what do you think its about?” I said that he never asked me to switch with him, she said “a jerk makes people beg, family members don’t.” I’ve been by myself since brunch and not having much fun. AITA?

This family sounds like a nightmare to be around, let alone vacation with.

Reddit said that she wouldn't have even been able to switch her upgrade to her brother anyway.

This person said that if her brother wanted the extra leg room, he should have coordinated that with his Dad!

This user said she wouldn't have been a hero for declining her upgrade to slum it in coach with her brother.

And this user said that if her family was going to be ridiculous, then she should enjoy a vacation without them!

She had the points, she got the upgrade.

Deal with it!

