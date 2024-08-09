Her Cousin Is Getting Married Is Inviting An Old Enemy To Her Wedding, So She Says She’ll Be Leaving Early So She Doesn’t Have To Spend Any Time With Her

It’s never fun to run into folks who have done you wrong in the past.

And it can be especially awkward if you have to hobnob with them at places where everyone is supposed to be having fun…

Like a wedding!

So I can understand why this woman doesn’t want to have anything to do with this situation.

But is she doing anything wrong?

Check out her story and see what you think.

AITA for deciding to leave my cousin's wedding a few hours early? "My cousin and I have been super close our entire lives. She ended up becoming best friends with someone (I'll call her Emily) I knew long before she met and never clicked with (didn't trust her, didn't like her, didn't want to be around her), which is fine.

Hey, it’s your life…

People can be friends with whoever they want to be friends with whether I like that person or not. However, it became a huge issue when my cousin told Emily extremely personal information about me during one of the worst times of my life. Emily ended up telling a bunch of our mutuals the private details of my life that I didn't want to share with anyone. I was devastated and felt so betrayed that my cousin would be the one to abuse my trust like that. We didn't speak for an entire year.

She put her foot down.

Once I was ready to repair my relationship with my cousin, I decided that I would never be in the same room as Emily again. My cousin and Emily had a falling out because of this too but became friends again years later. Surprise, Emily screwed her over again, and they fell out again. They haven't spoken for about three years. My cousin got engaged about two months ago and is getting married in October. She mentioned to me that she was thinking about inviting Emily. I told her that it's her wedding and she can invite whoever she wants to, but I also reminded her about how strongly I felt about Emily and that I meant it when I said I would never be in the same room as her again. Well, Emily got invited and I just found out two days ago. She RSVP'd 2-3 weeks ago and my family kept it a secret from me so my cousin could "tell me on her own when it fit into her itinerary."

I told you…

Which, fine, she's planning a wedding and maybe uncomfortable conversations aren't on the top of her list of things to do, but I still found out. Again, she can invite whoever she wants to her wedding, but I set a very clear and very strict boundary about Emily. I decided that I'm going to compromise, go to the wedding, celebrate my cousin for a while, but leave a couple hours early so I don't have to spend any more time than I'm obligated to in the same room as Emily (small wedding, small venue). My cousin is livid about my decision, sent me scathing and insulting text messages, then blocked me on every platform. I don't even know if I'm still invited to the wedding at this point.

What’s the big deal?

I don't think leaving early is a big deal and I think my decision is a fair compromise for both of us. I'm willing to bend, but I'm not willing to break. I really have no ill will towards Emily. I'm over the situation, and I hope she lives a happy and fulfilling life, but she is the reminder of all of those feelings of betrayal and hurt, and this entire situation brings up new feelings of betrayal and hurt, and I really don't think I should have to throw the boundary I created with her completely out the window. AITA?"

Let's see what people had to say on Reddit.

One reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person nailed it.

Sometimes, you just gotta dip out early…

