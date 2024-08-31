Her Family Leaves Her To Do All Of The Housework And Cooking By Herself, Even Though She’s The Only One With A Job. So She Starts Refusing To Cook For Them, And Now They’re Calling Her A Brat.

Anyone with siblings knows that these is never a more heated debate than the division of housework.

AITA for refusing to cook for my dad and brother? So, I am a female over 18 and live with my dad and brother is also over 18. Recently I deleted Uber eats. I was spending WAY too much money for the convenience of it. After I deleted the app I began cooking at the house like I used to. Making eggs, oatmeal, sandwiches, Mac and cheese etc. After cooking I’d clean up after myself. Whatever dishes I’d used I’d wash/dry and put away.

My dad and brother have a habit of asking me to cook (whatever I’m making) for them whenever I start cooking whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. The problem starts because I’m the ONLY one activity working. My brother quit his job because he was overwhelmed. My dad tore a muscle in his shoulder at work and had surgery to fix it. My dad is better and isn’t in a sling anymore. He started therapy. My brother is lazy and doesn’t want to work.

Every time they ask me to cook for them and I decide to do it, I end up cleaning up by myself anyway. Neither of them offer to do it or help. My dad recently has been having me clean the house, sweeping, mopping and vacuuming, taking the garbage out and pulling the cans to the curb. He’s also had me start cutting the grass and pulling weeds and such outside. On top of my full time job. My brother, on the other hand, refuses to do anything other than get high and play video games in his room.

In short I’m overwhelmed, I’m doing pretty much everything around the house, cooking, cleaning and taking care of the yard. By myself. My dad just sits in his recliner and watches TV. Now I understand taking care of everything when his arm was majority screwed up. But my brother can help but refuses.

As of lately I’ve started refusing to cook for them. They started calling me a brat “since you’re cooking anyway”. However, I do know that it’s still cheaper for me to live with my dad. If I move out and buy a house or move into an apartment I’ll be doing everything anyway. I’ve been overwhelmed for a while, when I ask them to help out I get told to do it myself or figure it out. AITA for not cooking for them?

