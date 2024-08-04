Her Future Brother-in-Law Wanted To Borrow Her Fiance’s Car, But She Refused. So He Got Mad And Is Talking Trash Behind Her Back.

Who doesn’t want to be kind, especially to the family of your future spouse?

But before you do them any favors, you have to be comfortable with the, right?

In this story, the writer’s future brother-in-law wanted to borrow her fiance’s car, and then things got weird.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not giving my future brother-in-law my fiancé’s car keys? This all started because my fiancé’s brother came over to borrow a car from my fiancé. I know he’s borrowed cars from my fiancé in the past, and usually, I wouldn’t get involved. But my fiancé was away at the time, and I was staying at his place when his brother came over to get the key.

OP refused to give the keys right away.

I wouldn’t let him take it as my fiancé never mentioned that his brother was going to borrow the car. I know in the past that my fiancé has let his brothers borrow cars, but I wasn’t comfortable just handing over the keys in case this time was different.

The brother got mad and threw snide comments at her.

His brother first asked me if I was serious. Then, he told me I was being ridiculous, and then started making snide comments about how I wasn’t even married to my fiancé yet, and I was already acting like this. He was getting angry with me, so I tried to call my fiancé to double check if he was okay with me giving the key. But he didn’t pick up so I asked his brother to leave and come back another day. He left after hurling some more snide comments my way.

OP apologized, but she thinks it’s going to be awkward.

Since then, he’s been insulting me behind my back to my future in-laws, even though a few days later, my fiancé said it was okay for me to give him the keys. I text him an apology and offered to let him pick up the keys that day. He ignored me, so my fiancé said he’d speak to him, but the next family dinner is going to be so awkward. AITA?

Let’s find out what other people had to say about this story.

This user said both the fiance and his brother are at fault here.

This one sides with OP.

We’re getting a lot of NTAs.

FBIL is being a sook, said this user.

Uh oh! Some hard truth right here.

It’s not her property, so it’s not for her to decide.

Grow up! She’s just doing what she thinks is right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.