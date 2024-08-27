Her Mom Wants To Share Her And Her Friend’s Hotel Room, But She’s Afraid Of What Will happen If She Says No

There shouldn’t be any problem sharing a hotel room with your mom if you’re alone and the room is big enough.

However, if you’re already sharing the room with your husband and a friend, it can be a little awkward to invite another person.

In this post, this woman doesn’t know how to tell her mom that she’s uncomfortable letting her stay with them, even though she has good reasons for refusing.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mom she can’t stay in the same hotel room as me My husband (29m) and I (27f) live in California. We are going down to Florida because I’m going to run one of the Disney races. My friend (29f) who lives in Indiana is coming down to support me, so we decided to stay on a property together and share the room.

Her mom wanted to stay with her in her hotel room.

I let my mom know about my plans, and her response was, “Did you get me a room?” I told her no, because I’m splitting our room with my friend. And then she asked to stay with us.

She feels uncomfortable about this arrangement.

My mom is the type that has no boundaries. And I typically just do what she wants even if it makes me uncomfortable, because she gets upset. But I feel like having her in the same room as my friend and me is just really strange.

But she couldn’t tell it to her mom.

She’s well off and can afford her own room. And she also lives close enough where she wouldn’t even need to stay at a hotel, but she’s insisting. I feel bad telling her she can’t stay in the same room, but I see her at least two times a year. My friend and I see maybe every two years.

Let’s find out how other people reacted to this.

This user clearly explained how she should do it.

It’s time to establish boundaries, says this user.

Another piece of advice from another user.

Yes, a good opportunity indeed.

Finally, this user says don’t give in.

Just say no.

Period.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.