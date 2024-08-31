His Classmate Tried To Cheat Off Of His Work, So He Purposefully Bombed The Test With Hilarious Results

Everyone who spends time in a school has probably dealt with a cheater – on one side or the other.

But in this story from Reddit, we get a creative solution to thwarting the attempt of one such student.

Check out the details and decide whether or not they went too far.

I Intentionally Gave a Cheater Wrong Answers

So my first engineering degree was in Mechatronics Engineering. It was the last semester and we were in an Industrial Mechanisms class.

A difficult area of study, and no for everyone.

The entire time I had gone to college there were two guys that we will call CJ and Solomon (because that was their real names). They were the most obnoxious and arrogant people you’d ever meet. They were loud, annoying, rude, profane, and just overall terrible people. To top it off they didn’t like me because I usually finished my tests first and got good remarks from my teachers. Well CJ was kind of an idiot that rode the coattails of his friend Solomon pretty often. Neither were great, but Solomon tried harder than CJ usually.

Tests can be brutal in this field, and CJ and Solomon were having a hard time with them.

In this Mechanisms class, everyone thought the tests were pretty tough. Lots of formulas, memorization, etc…. on top of really long tests in general. In this class, I had been unfortunate enough for CJ to sit beside me all semester. I knew that he had been cheating off of my tests and lab work (I found out later he stole my lab papers and copied some programs I had written).

But he had a plan.

On this test, I decided to let him suffer. On the test, I wrote down wrong answers everywhere. EVERYWHERE. Answer is true? False. Answer is 76.8lb-ft? 55.9HP. I would leave enough right so it wasn’t obvious, but I bombed that test. Then I started “stretching” and “checking my answers.” While doing this, I saw him frantically and casually copying my answers.

Don’t worry, the author isn’t going to have to suffer the indignity of a bad grade, too.

When he was done, he turned his test in and I went back and changed all of my answers. When the teacher gave us our tests back, he had BOMBED it. I still remember the look of shock on his face. He then looked over to my test and saw the grade on it. I then saw him checking “his” answers and my answers in utter confusion. Then there was a look of realization and he seemed pissed.

Lesson learned?

He never copied my tests again.

In this case, cheaters really didn’t prosper!

That’s the way it should be, if you ask me.

