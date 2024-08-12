His Dad Remarried Before He Could Get To Know His New Stepmom, But Now He’s 16-Years-Old And She’s Trying To Force To Call Her Mom

In today’s story, a stepson and stepmom don’t see eye to eye. They even go to therapy to try to work it out, but it doesn’t seem to be helping.

AITA for telling the family therapist my dad and stepmom refused to do the homework assigned and didn’t follow her advice? I’m (16m) in therapy with my dad and stepmom. It’s been 3 or 4 months of therapy now. We started going because my stepmom wants a different relationship with me than I want with her. Her feelings were getting hurt, and I was getting frustrated with feeling like what I wanted didn’t matter and that her wants were the priority.

Stepmom has been stepmom since I was 9, and I’ve known her since I was 9. I didn’t really get time in between meeting her and her marrying dad to get to know her well because she moved states to live with us. I lost my mom when I was 5. She wanted us to have a mom/son dynamic. I saw her as family but not as a mom or even an actual parent. I do respect her. I think she’s nice. I think she’s funny and we’d be friends easier if I had been older. But I don’t want another mom. Her giving birth to my half siblings didn’t change that for me, but having them made her more eager for more.

She calls me her son all the time. I have voiced before that I wish she’d say stepson. I was ignored and it was never addressed. When we started therapy I had mentioned that was something I disliked. She had talked about how she disliked me calling her by her name. How she wanted something more formal between us, like “momma” or something. Dad said he wanted me to embrace having a second mom. He wanted me to let my stepmom be my second mom.

I was honest that I feel like my voice doesn’t matter when they ignore me asking her to call me her stepson. I explained why I want that, why I feel as I do. They tried to dismiss it, but the therapist told them to stop. She told them that me feeling like it lessens my mom is valid. That many kids and adults feel that way. And while that could change if I wanted it to, if I wanted to work on that, if not it was something they would need to accept.

Two weeks ago she gave us “homework.” She wanted us to sit down and discuss outside of therapy the whole “son/momma” thing and come back to her with notes from it. She also wanted my stepmom to call me her stepson for a week. They didn’t do any of that. I told the therapist during our session last week. I said they refused to sit with me (true) and she never once called me her stepson. I was asked to sit out for the rest of the session and she had it just them and her that day. They are so pissed at me. They told me I had done that to spite them and it’s not fair that my stepmom has to do the work but not me, and she’s right while I’m wrong. AITA?

This boy already has a mother. Just because she died doesn’t mean he has to think of his stepmom like his new mother.

That’s a lot to ask.

