His Neighbor Complained To The HOA About His Unmowed Lawn While He Was Sick. So He Put Up A Large Privacy Fence Ruining The Neighbor’s View.

It is important to keep your yard looking nice, not just for yourself, but for everyone in the neighborhood.

It is easy, however, to fall behind on things when you get sick or busy with work and most of the time, people can be understanding.

When the person in this story let his lawn go for a couple of weeks, his neighbors really complained.

His response was perfect. Check it out.

Call bylaw on me because I’m too sick to mow my grass, enjoy your view of my 8ft fence So the call about the long grass was kinda a last straw thing. The backstory is: my grandpa passed away 2 years ago and I moved into his house.

He was pretty healthy but he let the yard go down a bit, the grass was maintained but the trees were overgrown, his pond and patio was dirty, etc. Our neighbour, years ago, sold their yard to a property builder. Our properties are in an L shape so our neighbour was using our backyard as her “virtual” backyard. For the past 2 years I have been trying my best to maintain the backyard, while also working and dealing with my grandpa’s stuff.

Well, for the past few weeks the backyard has fallen a bit as stress from work has creeped in and I was sick for a few weeks. Before this, the neighbour has always had nitpicks but I mostly ignored them but they rang my door one day to complain about mess in the back. I told them, “I have a life outside this house, if it bugs you that much you’re more than welcome to do the work”.

Following that bylaw came by and they were very understanding about my situation and gave me more than enough time to feel better and mow the lawn. Well, that whole thing teed me off and I wanted to get the typical white picket fence as there wasn’t a fence and we were passively looking for a dog.

So I decided, screw it, and built the largest fence I could and since her house was right on the property line she now looks out the window and instead of seeing my backyard she sees just a wood fence.

It’s always best to stay civil with your neighbors, but I don’t blame this guy.

