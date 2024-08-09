HOA President Kept Complaining To The City About His Truck’s Flat Tire, So He Reported Her Fountain And Made Her Clean It Up

Imagine buying a house that wasn’t part of an HOA and the neighborhood later becoming part of an HOA.

Complain on my truck? Enjoy cleaning your fountain. Many years ago I lived in a development that formed an HOA 15 years after the development was finished. So joining the HOA was optional as it wasn’t created when the development was. I opted not to join.

OP owned a truck, but the tire kept leaking.

I had a truck, sitting in my driveway that ran but I seldom used since I commuted to work and it sucked gas like Linda Lovelace. It also had a tire with a slow leak so the minute the rim touched the concrete, I would get an “inoperable vehicle” notice from the city. Which was stupid to start with, it was in MY driveway.

Code enforcement was just as annoyed as OP.

So I’d air up the tire and notify the city, and the notice would be filed under “unsubstantiated.” After about the 3rd or 4th time of this happening, I was on the phone with code enforcement and they were getting as annoyed with the complainant as I was.

OP figured out who kept complaining about the truck.

While they couldn’t tell me who was filing the complaint, they hinted around enough that I knew who it was. A neighbor whose BACK yard was adjacent to mine and lived around the corner. She didn’t even live on my street. She was also the new HOA’s president.

OP found the perfect way to get revenge.

She also had an abandoned water feature / fountain that would go stagnant after it rained, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Making that call to the city then seeing the fountain cleaned out a couple days later was satisfying.

It was ridiculous that the HOA president was complaining about a vehicle on a property that wasn’t part of the HOA.

The HOA president was out of line to complain.

At least now she knows what it feels like when someone complains about your property.

