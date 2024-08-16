Homeowner Parked His Car In Front Of His Own House And The Neighbors Reported It As An “Unattended Vehicle,” So He Put An Old Toilet In Its Place To Show Them What He Thought About Their Pettiness

I must have missed it, but are you violating any city code if you park your car on the street right in front of your house?

No? We didn’t miss it?

Well, the guy in this story did, and he executed a petty and smelly revenge!

Let’s take a look!

parked my car on the street…got a removal notice! So, we need to have the main water line into the house replaced. They need to come out and mark all the utility lines before they dig for the new pipe. I moved my old car down the street in front of my house on Thursday.

OP received a notice from the city.

On Saturday, I had a removal notice from the city for an “unattended vehicle” in place for 48 hrs. Keep in mind the car is registered to my address and was parked in front of my house. Our “neighbors” across the street had to have called it in, and that annoys me.

OP did not complain when the neighbors did the same thing.

When they first moved in, they left a work truck in front of our house for a month. Then, another month shortly thereafter. Was I happy? No. Did I call the police? No! His work truck, along with the other neighbors’ vehicles, is okay—even having people visiting in a trailer or RV for 2-3 weeks at a time.

So, he thought of a perfect petty revenge plan.

So I moved the car back up into my driveway… But I did move the old toilet that’s been sitting next to the house, waiting for bulk trash pick up. Didn’t like looking at my old car? Enjoy looking at the toilet, you jerks!

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

When they come to trench, I plan on moving the car into the same spot, only in my yard. The city can’t remove it on your property! Enjoy looking at it. I was gonna donate it to charity soon, but now, I think I might keep it a bit longer.

Let’s find out how other people reacted.

If you really want to annoy them…

This user suggests to do the same thing to them.

You deserve a cookies, says this one.

Finally, this user said to be careful about parking on the lawn, too.

Few stories have warmed my heart as much as this one.

