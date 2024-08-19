‘I do legally have to do some things.’ – Pharmacy Tech Blasts Pushy Customer Who Wants Her Prescription Immediately Even Though There’s A Company Recall

Getting a prescription filled seems like a simple thing. You should be able to get it right after you hand the slip to them, right?

Wrong. A pharmacy technician on TikTok dispelled this myth in a viral video after an exchange with an impatient customer.

After being told about the wait 10-15 minutes to have it filled, she “Turns to me and goes, ‘What do you have to do (to fill it out)? Isn’t it just in a box?'”

Then she leans forward at a funny angle, whispering, “What do you mean, What do I have to do?!”

The pharmacist “who has the malpractice insurance,” she says covering her mouth and making a weird, sarcastic sound, “has to check it.”

Otherwise, she, the clerk could “Hand her a box of Tampax Pearls” in lieu of the prescription.

That’s just one of the reasons.

It appears this clerk deals with this impatience and ignorance a lot and is fed up.

She also explains that she has to document your order in her “speed potato computer.”

And it’s for a good reason.

“When the drug company calls and says ‘This drug has been recalled because there’s shards of glass in it,’ I’m going to need to go back into your file to make sure yours didn’t have that.”

“I do legally have to do some things, but thank you for asking babe!” she says with the sarcastic tone.

So before you get pushy with your pharmacy staff, chill out.

Remember: they’re just trying to keep you alive.

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what folks are saying.

I enjoyed the saltiness in this thread.

I could never. I hate that healthcare is so behind with computers.

I’ve never really thought about. I just enjoy the sound the pills make as they go through the counting machine.

Wow! I’d like to know if this is a pharmacy chain.

What’s your hurry, anyway?

