Greedy Neighbor Won’t Control His Goats Who Ate The License Plate Off His Car, So He Got A Rooster To Make Sure He’s Woken Up Early Every Morning

There’s a rooster currently living in the yard behind my house and all I can say is that little SOB is loud and obnoxious.

So any revenge involving a rooster is a solid move!

Rocco the rooster. “Two years ago I packed my stuff and moved to California for a new job. This job is I’m the northern part along the 101.

They’re out in the middle of nowhere!

The area is a farming and agricultural hub. It’s the “country” if you will. Important for later. I really love the area, I live on a dirt road in a heavily wooded area full of redwoods and running water. My neighbors house sits across the road on a nice piece of land with plenty of space for their 3 goats to roam, forage and do whatever they want. I also have a decent amount of space for whatever I please. I meet the neighbors, friendly folk it seems. A married couple in their 70s that have lived on this road for a long time. At this point I start planning some stuff that I would like to do for my some hobbies. Putting plants on my patio, getting chickens, maybe get a garden going. The area is prime for this so it should be a lot of fun. My property sits along a wooded area and is not fenced in. The neighbors goats come and graze in the pasture area, that’s cool and whatever. No biggie. But as the weeks go on they start causing issues.

Well, that’s annoying…

These things will eat absolutely anything. The first thing of mine they ate was the temporary license plate off my vehicle. Consistently getting into my trash I store in trash can outside, knocking them over and getting into the bags. Now I’m realizing any type of plant I want to put outside will be gone within a day of planting. They also loved going to the bathroom on my porch as well as butting heads with other on the porch. I am constantly chasing these things off because I’m now getting annoyed. I bring these issues up with neighbors and his point of view is “this is the country, my animals are free to roam and if you want them away then you need to fence your property.” Now this task is a huge undertaking and damn near impossible due to the layout of the land and the goats ability to climb and navigate through rocky terrain and wooded areas. We have a disagreement but it gets left at that. By this point I had gotten some chickens and turned the large dog kennel into a coop for my the girls. I keep their feeder inside it and the goats are now aware and have been enjoying their fair share of my feed. I leave the coop open so the ladies can have access to feed while I leave for the day. My chickens are laying eggs and I am generous with them, giving the neighbors that have the goats plenty to enjoy. Now the goats know I don’t like them and they will stay away when I’m around. I’ve gotten a garden planted which I have placed a decent barrier around to prevent the goats from getting into.

What’s this?!?!

I arrive home one day and the fence is busted down and my garden destroyed. I am furious and have had enough of these goats. I once again confront the neighbor and we get into a verbal altercation. Now this is all over a year and half time frame and their are plenty of other details I could include but it would really drag this out.

They’re not friends anymore.

To make it quick. I dislike this old man now, I’ve learned he is a greedy ******* and he’s going to die a bitter old man. But its important I keep our relationship somewhat friendly for unspecified reasons. Now a new neighbor has moved into the house that was adjacent to his, he comes with chickens and a rooster. Old man is frustrated with the rooster, he has issues sleeping already and now he gets a nice alarm clock at 7am sharp. Sorry buddy but welcome to the country! So this definitely gives me a good chuckle. For the most part I’ve come to terms with the goats and make the necessary changes needed to keep things secure. I’ve ran the goats off enough and thrown enough rocks at the goats that they stay away for the most part. I still can’t have a nice porch full of plants though. Over this time I’ve grown a love for my hens and birds in general. But certainly since I’m not around all the time they need some protection. A rooster of my own would not only provide this but also add another alarm clock to the old man’s morning.

Welcome home!

A few months ago as I’m at tractor supply I see the most beautiful sight. A barred rock rooster in all his glory, someone had dumped him there. Well big guy, you’re coming home with me! Rocco the rock n roll rooster is now fully integrated into my flock and every morning on the dot he lets out the most amazing crows and I get deep satisfaction at the thought of the old man getting woken up by roosters on both sides of his property. But we live in the country, what do you expect?”

Well, this was definitely satisfying!

