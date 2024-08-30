Nearby Construction Workers Threw Trash In Homeowner’s Yard, So He Got Revenge By Stuffing All That Trash In Their Port-A-Potty

In today’s story, one man knew before he even moved into his townhome that construction was going to begin across the street.

It turns out that the construction is much harder to deal with then he anticipated.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Garbage in my lawn? Garbage in your port-a-potty! About a year ago I bought a new town home in a brand new housing community. When I bought the home, the company told me that in about a year they would be building across the street. That’s fine, I think, they throw these houses up pretty quick and it won’t be that bad.

It turned out that it was pretty bad.

Well, present day rolls around and, like clockwork, they are working across the street. Unfortunately, things aren’t as simple as I would have hoped. It is an incredibly disrespectful arrangement. The workers park their cars in front of our driveways, loiter in street with their loud equipment at 0530 waiting for the 0700 noise-restriction lift, and, worst of all, constantly leave trash in my lawn.

He tried to get the issues resolved in a rational way.

I’ve done all I can to fix this. I’ve spoken to the workers, I’ve spoken to the foreman, I’ve written letters to the company, and I’ve written letters to my HOA. Now…I’ve lost it.

Everyone thinks he is crazy, but he’s getting revenge anyway.

My fiance thinks I’m a crazy man and my neighbors eye me with suspicion, but I couldn’t take it. I’ve started taking all the trash on my lawn at the end of the day (sometimes big-ticket items like spools of plastic wrap and boxes) and I’ve started cramming their port-a-potty full of it. It has become my nightly attack on the disrespectful workers across the street. TAKE THAT!!!

I wonder if the construction workers removed the garbage in the morning or if they somehow used the port-a-potty with it still there.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP needs to contact the city right away.

Here’s another suggestion for revenge…

This reader doesn’t think he is actually getting revenge on the construction company at all.

Another reader shared tips for dealing with any HOA downfall.

The construction won’t last forever, but the memories of the revenge will.

Just the way Reddit likes it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.