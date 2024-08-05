Neighbors Never Cleaned Up After Their Dog In Her Yard, So She Decided To Return All The “Evidence” To Them

Petty revenge…

And here’s another Reddit revenge story for you to chew on.

My mom got petty revenge on neighbors. “This happened a few years ago. We live in a rural area, there is one neighbor who lives about 200 m further from our house. They have to use our road and front yard in order to get to their house, which we don’t mind and allow. (Their house is also surrounded by a fence and is very nice in general). Well neighbors have a dog that they take for a walk past our house. The dog would often poop on our front yard and they didn’t pick it up.

They were lying about it.

My mom got mad and told them, but they would say it’s not their dogs, but from our dog (not true, our dog always goes to poop far away from the house, near the forest). We also see the dog poop and they just walk away. And then we have to clean it up.

Well one time when it happened again my mom had enough. She got the shovel, picked up all the poop she found, walked 200 m with the shovel and poop and threw the poop over the fence on their nicely cleaned front yard. In her words: now they have to clean it up!! I still laugh everytime I remember it.”

