New Car Owner Was Close To Signing An Insurance Contract, But When The Agency Called 50 Times A Day He Decided Against It And It Cost The Company More Than $10k

Pushy salespeople are not fun to deal with, but it’s tolerable if it only happens occasionally.

But when you get a barrage of these calls from one company, it disrupts your day and you’ll probably take action.

Check out how this caller put a stop to the calls — and their relationship.

Insurance company lost 10k a year for phone harassing I just bought a new car and had to get it insured and since my dad owns several properties we thought we could get it cheaper. We called the insurance agent and gave our details and got a quote in 5 minutes, but it was getting late and we were busy on the following days, so we put it off.

But the insurance company didn’t forget about this prospect.

During that week I started shopping around for another insurance option and I found a comparable one for around 5% more. But then that is when the calls started. I started getting more and more phone calls from the first agency telling me to sign the insurance. These were not your average marketing calls, I am getting about 40-50 calls a day and I am constantly blocking numbers.

So they cut ties and moved on.

My dad was getting the exact same calls and we had enough, so we talked to our agent and he assured us it would be over, but it didn’t stop. My dad got so ****** off that he completely switched all of his insurance to a new provider. Because he owns several properties this came to about $10-12k a year lost.

