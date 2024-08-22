New Police Officer Refused To Move His Cruiser Out Of The Way Of An Ambulance, So His Sergeant Made A Deal With A Tow Truck Driver To Teach Him A Lesson

Just because you drive a police car doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be courteous of other people.

In fact, it should probably mean the opposite.

In today’s story, a new police officer learns an expensive lesson when he refuses to move his police cruiser.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Wont move your patrol car to let the ambulance out, I’ll let your sergeant deal with you This happened around 4th of July, there was a small fender bender and emergency services get called out. My towing company sends me out by accident not realizing the flatbed at the scene could tow both vehicles. There was one ambulance and 5 police cruisers, 3 cruisers blocking the road, 1 directing traffic and then the New Cop who showed up after the scene was secured. New Cop felt the need to park his cruiser crossway diagonally in front of the ambulance, not necessarily blocking the path, but if anyone has driven an ambulance they are a pain to reverse around obstacles.

The Sergeant showed up.

The emts asked the New Cop to move his cruiser, and he literally said “when I’m ready” and resumes chatting with the cop directing traffic. Another cruiser shows up, and it’s a Sergeant who knew me and the company I work for. He goes off to deal with the scene and the emts rush to him to talk to him about moving the cruiser. I see him stomping in my direction and then walks to the cruiser and the door was locked. He called for the cop that pulled in front and he either didn’t respond, ignore, or wasn’t aware his superior was there. He looked mad. He reached for the radio, but then he looked at me and asked what my drop fee was.

The Sergeant wanted to teach the police officer a lesson.

5 minutes go by and he waves to me to get the cruiser, so I line up and sting it and dragged it out of the way, and the ambulance drivers waved and left the area. He told me to keep the cruiser hooked because he wanted to teach the New Cop a lesson. He walked over to the the cop directing traffic and New Cop and alerted him that he was getting towed. He rushed back and demanded I put the car down and that its not a funny joke.

OP wasn’t about to back down.

I reminded him that all tows are fair in the county if the car is illegally parked. He looked at the sergeant and the sergeant reminded him that the ordinance extends to emergency vehicles (had to look this up, its not.) He tried to negotiate to 40, but my drop fee is 100. He hesitates but he pulls 5 20s from his wallet and I put his cruiser down. He got in his cruiser and he didn’t look too happy as he pulled away.

The Sergeant told OP why he wanted to do that.

The sergeant busts out laughing and said that kid needed that. He told me he’s only been on the force less than a few weeks and that he was acting like he ran the place as if he was the sergeant. We shook hands, talked about work and Hot wheels, and off i went $100 richer.

It sounds like the sergeant was a great guy with a good sense of humor, but I’m not sure if the police officer learned his lesson or not.

