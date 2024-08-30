August 30, 2024 at 3:21 pm

New Science Suggests Cranberry Juice Really Could Help With UTIs

There are many experiences people never forget, and that first, painful urinary tract infection (UTI) is definitely on the list.

The burning, the discomfort, the constant urge to pee – you just want it gone, and as quickly as possible.

One popular home remedy is cranberry juice, and it turns out there is some science to back that claim up.

A team of researchers from three separate universities recently identified 20 studies in which cranberry juice, tablets, and fruit, were used as interventions for UTIs.

Source: Shutterstock

They wanted to know whether or not these interventions were show to prevent and/or treat UTIs, and what they found is that it does, in fact, have good potential.

The team found that the groups of people consuming cranberry juice had a 54% lower rate of UTIs compared to those who had no treatment, and 27% lower than people who received a placebo.

“Cranberry juice also resulted in a 49% lower rate of antibiotic use than placebo liquid and a 59% lower rate than no treatment.”

They concluded that cranberries seem to assist in both the prevention and treatment of UTIs. With antibiotic resistance becoming more and more of a concern, anything that helps people avoid the need for them is a win in a lot of doctor’s books.

Source: Shutterstock

That said, they did say that their confidence in the previous research being accurate ranged from “moderate to very low.”

It sounds like a larger, more centralized study is needed before science can really through its recommendation behind cranberry juice as a mitigating factor in UTIs.

But it also sounds like, if you’re suffering, it’s worth a try.

