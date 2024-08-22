August 22, 2024 at 4:42 pm

Restaurant Customer Said A Worker Tried to Kick Him Out Because Of His Service Dog. – ‘What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?’

A man posted a video on TikTok to show viewers what he had to go through at a restaurant when he was accosted by a restaurant manager because of his service dog.

The video shows a prolonged conversation between the service dog owner and the restaurant manager and it’s clear that the manager was not okay with the situation and he told the man he could only sit outside with his service dog on the patio and not inside the restaurant under any circumstances.

The man with the dog told him it’s a violation of federal law and the manager asked him, “Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?”

The man posted a follow-up video that showed a message sent to the man by the restaurant manager’s mother.

I guess that employee needed a little lesson in service animal law.

