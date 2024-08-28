She Bought Her Boyfriend A Lunchbox For His Birthday, But Was Floored When He Got Mad At Her For Packing His Lunch

Some people can be so touchy…

AITA for making my BF lunch for work? “I (23F) and my Bf (23M) live together in a studio apartment. For his birthday I got him three things. He’s really into art, so I got something he really wanted to work on his art. I also got him a unique mug and lastly I got him a lunchbox.

He has been complaining that he was having a hard time bringing lunch to work because he didn’t have one. I know it isn’t a glamorous gift, but I thought it would be a helpful one. Also my birthday was back in January and he didn’t even get me a birthday gift due to “financial issues.” Anyway he was very disappointed when he opened the lunchbox gift and was very upset I got it for him. I explained why, and he was still upset. His birthday was on a Friday, so on Monday I guess I wasn’t thinking about it. I woke up early and made him his lunch, in the lunchbox I got him.

He became extremely angry, telling me that he didn’t even eat lunch that week because his teeth were bothering him, and so because I didn’t remember he was even more mad. He than went on a whole rant, making rude comments at me, demeaning my gift, and saying I don’t listen to him when he talks. While I was just trying to be helpful, and can’t remember everything he says to me! I also didn’t just get him a lunchbox, I got him other things he wanted. AITA?”

