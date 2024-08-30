She Spoke Up When She Didn’t Like What Her Male Friend Said About Another Woman, So He Responded By Blocking Her

Getting rejected when you ask someone out can be hard to handle.

AITA for calling out the hypocrisy of an ‘alpha bro’ This one guy in my friend group (all early twenties mixed guy and girl, 7 in total, only good friends with 4 of them). Has been consuming some ‘alpha bro’ content that has severely changed his personality and entitlement towards women. He mentioned that this one girl he has been talking to for some time turned him down when he hit on her (she said he wasn’t her usual type but he was nice blah blah).

He made a comment that she didn’t like.

He was pretty bummed out and we all tried to console him the best way we could. That was until he said ‘in 20 years when no one wants her, she will regret turning me down.’

She spoke up.

Me and the other girls were taken aback by this. I should have kept my trap shut, but I said ‘it’s completely fine to turn down someone you aren’t attracted to, just like how you would have not asked her out if you weren’t attracted to her.’

The guys in the friend group supported him.

He was fuming and got up and left (the guys went with him). This happened yesterday, and he blocked me.

She is wondering if she messed up.

The girls support me, but the guys aren’t saying anything. I do think I should have said this later and not when he was actively hurting from the rejection. AITA?

