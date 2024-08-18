She Wanted To Give Her Son The Same Middle Name As Her Father, But She Let Her Brother Talk Her Out Of It. Now She’s Pregnant Again And Plans To Go Ahead.

Losing a parent is sad at any age, and it’s natural to want to do something to honor the late parent’s memory.

In today’s story, one woman wanted to honor her late father by giving her son the same middle name as her father, but her brother hated that idea.

Let’s see why her brother didn’t want her to use that specific middle name…

AITAH for using my father’s middle name on my child, after my brother said no. My 32m brother and I 35f lost our dad unexpectedly in early 2016. Shortly after he passed I found out I was pregnant with my first child. I was thrilled and saddened at the same time.

I always wanted to be a mom, but now I would do this journey without my dad, who I always thought would be there for this chapter of my life.

She talked about baby names with her brother.

Before I knew the gender, my brother and I were talking, and baby names came up. I shared my top pics for both boy and girl and he seemed to like them. Until I shared the idea for the middle name if I had a boy.

Her brother didn’t want her to give her son the same middle name as their father.

My brother didn’t like the idea of me giving my baby the same middle name he and our dad shared. His reason was due to the fact it was a three generational father son pass down type of middle name, and I shouldn’t do that. My reason was to honor my father since I was so close to him.

She regrets not giving her son the same middle name as her father.

Given how raw emotions were for us, I chose a different name to tie my child to my dad. It has been something I regret since. Now I have been talking with my husband about our possible third and last child. I said if we had a boy I would want to use the middle name, and this time I’m dying on that hill. There is no rule saying if I use it my brother can’t. Would I be in the wrong if I did this?

Hopefully he’ll understand now that some time has passed.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks she should give her child the middle name she wants to give her child.

Another reader shared that multiple people in her family have the same middle name.

This reader pointed out that giving her child her dad’s middle name doesn’t impact what her brother does.

From the opposite perspective, this reader thinks she shouldn’t break tradition.

This reader called the brother “selfish.”

Considering she regrets not giving her first child the same middle name as her father, I don’t think she should make that mistake again.

Hopefully her brother will understand this time.

