Someone Used His Email To Create A New Account On An App, And When He Figured Out Why He Found A Creative Way To Block Them From Ever Using It Again

Would you use someone else’s email address to sign up for a new account on a cell phone app?

I mean, the constant emails that are hard to stop do get a little annoying…

In today’s story, one person decides to get revenge on the person who tried to send the junk mail to their email address instead.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Use my email to sign up? Lose your Account I was driving home one evening, maybe half past eight at night, and my phone chimed in my pocket. It was the “generic” notification. I figured I had a calendar reminder for something.

When he got home, he found out what the notification was for.

I got home, and checked my notifications, to see an email from chess.com, telling me “Welcome to Chess.com”, and saying I could verify my account via the email. Given that I was driving, and generally have no real interest in having another account for something, I figured someone was using my email address as a throwaway.

After logging in, he understood why another person used his account.

So, I logged in. And realized the person who created the account was using it to farm up XP and levels (I’m not super clear on the leveling system in chess.com, but I assume more games won means more levels). They had their own account that they were playing against.

He still has the chess.com account.

So I changed the password, and logged out of all devices. Now I have a chess.com account that I didn’t sign up for. But I changed the name to something snarky, and the profile picture to the Aliens meme. I’ve never used it, but I’m not letting anyone else have it

It seems common sense to change your password when someone else uses your email to sign up for an app.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

It seems that it’s all too common for people to use someone else’s email address when signing up for accounts and apps.

One more downside of living in the modern world.

