State Farm Customer Says They’ve Had A Policy With Them For 38 Years And No Claims, But Their Insurance Doubled In The Last Year. An Independent Insurance Agent Responds With More Questions Than Answers.

No doubt about it, the price of pretty much everything seems to have gone through the roof over the last few years.

And insurance rates haven’t been spared…

An insurance agent from Kentucky named Kenneth posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how things are currently going at State Farm…and it doesn’t look good…

Kenneth responded to a comment from a viewer who said their insurance rate doubled and said, “This is very concerning for State Farm customers in 2024. I don’t even know what to say at this point.”

He continued, “Has anyone else experienced this? This is my third video consecutively just sitting here scrolling through my comments and finding this stuff.”

Kenneth also said about another commenter, “she went from paying, I think it was like $90, and then it rose up to over $200.”

He ended his video by saying he was at “a loss of words” about what is going on at State Farm.

Take a look at what he had to say.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer weighed in.

Another person offered some advice.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Corporations have got to stop taking advantage of people like this!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.