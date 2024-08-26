Tesla Catches Fire At Supercharger Station And Burns To A Crisp In An Incredible Display

Teslas seem to be catching fire at a concerning rate, and an incident at a Supercharger Station in the borough of Mechanicsburg, PA is the latest example.

Firefighters from the Upper Allen Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a Sheetz fueling station in July, where they found the once-white Tesla engulfed in flames.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and cool the electric vehicle’s battery pack, as well as had the local hazmat unit help with “spill/run off control.”

Electric vehicle batteries present a challenge of their own, as ruptured battery cells increasingly heat up through chemical reactions.

“What happens in the battery, it goes into a thermal runaway — the battery just keeps generating its own heat,” Fire Captain Peter Rocco of Hackensack, New Jersey told NorthJersey.com. “It takes a long time to cool that down. We’re talking seven hours of an inch-and-¾ hose line just flowing water.”

Tesla fires have been reported following accidents and when the car has already been parked for several minutes, invoking a whole new series of concerns.

Tesla has yet to comment on the incidents.

If you ever find yourself in an electric vehicle fire, be advised that a standard fire extinguisher won’t do the job. It’s best to exit the vehicle as quickly as possible and call the fire department.

In the meantime, don’t take the concept of a “supercharger” as seriously as this vehicle did!

If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when a guy gave ChatGPT $100 to make as money as possible, and it turned out exactly how you would expect.