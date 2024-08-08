August 8, 2024 at 10:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 800

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 800

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This is one picture
Isn’t there an age minimum for this job?
Cicadas washed up on Chicago beach
Guy manages icy hill like a pro
“…the kind you find in a secondhand store”
Drippy drawings
Woman poses with all her grandkids as her children try to get the babies to smile
Oops
Behold, the multi-headed nut wizard
Corvo Island, Portugal. Population: 386
Cameraman narrowly saves reporter from foul ball
RIP Apple Vision Pro
Superman’s powers revealed
Mosaics of Roman villa found under Italian vineyard
Active volcano
Perfectly-preserved paw print
Baby sees mom on TV
A simpler time
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Best Breakfast To Start The Day With, Depending On Your Health Goals
People Share What Actors Instantly Ruin a Movie for Them
Do gut microbes have a role in autism itself?
This is likely the biggest password leak ever: nearly 10 billion credentials exposed
Luxuries Americans Enjoy Without Fully Appreciating
These viking ladies tried to start a trend for pointy heads, but it didn’t take off
When Theodore Roosevelt Urged Americans to “Speak Softly and Carry a Big Stick”
Can Hollywood Sequel Its Way to Box Office Success?
12 People Talk About What Quietly Went Away Without Anyone Noticing
Extreme heat is changing where and when we vacation

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 800 The Shirk Report Volume 800

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter