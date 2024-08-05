Their Neighbor Kept Calling The City For Everything These Homeowners Did, So They Decided To Put Up A Privacy Fence That Took 3 Feet Of Her Property

What do you do when your next door neighbor complains about everything you do? In today’s story, the revenge is to put up a fence.

Let’s see why that fence was the perfect revenge…

Oops, forgot to tell my neighbor about our new fence… We moved to a new city three years ago, and we specifically told our realtor we would not buy a property that was subject to an HOA. She came through. No HOA.

The next door neighbor is acting worse than an HOA…

Apparently someone forgot to tell our neighbor. Either that, or our realtor didn’t notice our house is in a two-member HOA controlled by our neighbor.

The neighbor complains about everything.

She called the city because we got a dog. She called the city because we were in our backyard at night. She called me because I gave her kid s’mores. She lost it on my kid and then called my daughter a liar when she was like “I don’t need this, I have math homework.”

The neighbor also lies about things that are a big deal.

She also told us the property line is about three feet closer to our house than it actually is. I’m sorry, what? We had a boundary survey done before getting a privacy fence.

OP didn’t tell the neighbor they were putting up a fence.

I forgot to tell her and the contractors are out there now loudly installing the posts. Oh, and I think their sprinklers are in our yard. Bummer.

Lying about the property line is literally crossing the line!

Good for OP for installing a fence.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

