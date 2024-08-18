Parents Set A Strict Rule About Finishing Dinner Before Kids Can Get A Snack, But When The Dad Comes Down Hard On One Of Them, Mom Sneaks Them Some Snacks Anyway

Rules are rules—until they’re suddenly not.

AITA for not allowing my kids a snack after dinner I (28f) and my husband (32m) have 3 beautiful boys together aged 8, 7, and 4. Almost every evening we sit together at the table as a family and enjoy dinner. We have a strict rule that if you don’t finish your plate, you don’t get a snack later or dessert. If our kids are full before their plate is gone, we let them leave the table but save their plate in case they ask for a snack later.

This really hasn’t been an issue until recently and specifically tonight where my husband and I got into a fight in front of the kids disagreeing if they could have a snack or not after dinner. For background purposes, financially I would say we are equal when it comes to income. My husband makes twice as much as me and pays all of the bills except the mortgage. I pay the mortgage, our youngest’s daycare, and I buy our groceries and any household necessities. We don’t fight about finances. Recently my husband has been not allowing the kids to have a snack after dinner even if they finish their plate.

I’ve been arguing back saying “they finished, they’re allowed a snack.” Tonight our 7 year old asked for a snack after dinner and my husband flipped saying “don’t ask again you’re not having any more food tonight.” I told him he was being unreasonable and snuck my 7 year old down to have a clementine and a banana. My husband thinks I’m the ******* for undermining his decision that the kids won’t have snacks but I think he’s being unreasonable. If we have the means to feed our kids dinner and snacks after why wouldn’t we? So am I the *******?

