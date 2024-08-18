August 18, 2024 at 5:49 pm

Parents Set A Strict Rule About Finishing Dinner Before Kids Can Get A Snack, But When The Dad Comes Down Hard On One Of Them, Mom Sneaks Them Some Snacks Anyway

by Diana Whelan

Source: Canva/Reddit

Rules are rules—until they’re suddenly not.

This mom had her husband seeing red when she dared to defy his strict no-snack policy.

With three growing boys, Mom decided a little post-dinner fruit wasn’t a crime – but Dad disagreed.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not allowing my kids a snack after dinner

I (28f) and my husband (32m) have 3 beautiful boys together aged 8, 7, and 4. Almost every evening we sit together at the table as a family and enjoy dinner.

We have a strict rule that if you don’t finish your plate, you don’t get a snack later or dessert.

If our kids are full before their plate is gone, we let them leave the table but save their plate in case they ask for a snack later.

Smart!

This really hasn’t been an issue until recently and specifically tonight where my husband and I got into a fight in front of the kids disagreeing if they could have a snack or not after dinner.

For background purposes, financially I would say we are equal when it comes to income.

My husband makes twice as much as me and pays all of the bills except the mortgage.

I pay the mortgage, our youngest’s daycare, and I buy our groceries and any household necessities.

We don’t fight about finances.

Recently my husband has been not allowing the kids to have a snack after dinner even if they finish their plate.

A rule change is never good.

I’ve been arguing back saying “they finished, they’re allowed a snack.”

Tonight our 7 year old asked for a snack after dinner and my husband flipped saying “don’t ask again you’re not having any more food tonight.”

I told him he was being unreasonable and snuck my 7 year old down to have a clementine and a banana.

My husband thinks I’m the ******* for undermining his decision that the kids won’t have snacks but I think he’s being unreasonable.

If we have the means to feed our kids dinner and snacks after why wouldn’t we?

So am I the *******?

Redditors are chomping at the bit to see who’s really at fault here.

Spoiler alert: It’s both parents. Everyone stinks.

This person can’t even fathom these wacky rules.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person thinks it could very well be the cooking.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And this person is pretty certain this is going to damage the kids.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Looks like both Mom and Dad are in the snack-time time-out corner.

They should get with the times!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter