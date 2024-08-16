Neighbor Threw Trash Over Their Fence, So They Let Their Palm Trees Wreak Havoc On Their Yard

You learn something new every day…and today I learned that palm trees can cause some serious damage!

Palm Trees are the devil — my neighbour learns this first hand. “I’d like to start out by saying that my neighbour can’t stand us. I don’t know why, all I know is my first interaction with her was her screaming at me a few weeks after I moved in for parking in her spot on the public street. She claimed that because the spot was 70% in front of her house, she should get to park there.

This woman was a nutjob.

Also, it apparently blocked a driveway that doesn’t exist. And that my car has been parking her spot for nearly 3 years. I’ll repeat, moved in a few weeks ago. That’s when I knew she was crazy. We got into a really heated exchange a few months ago about the car, the dogs and the front yard (ours is apparently messy — it’s not) She told me that we are ruining the neighbourhood.

Oh, no she didn't!

Over the last few weeks, interactions with her have gotten worse. She throws us dirty looks as we enter and leave our house, badmouths us to the rest of the street, (who we are on good terms with) and the worst of all…She throws things over our shared fence. It started out with just palm frongs which I assume came from our trees, despite the fact that she also has Palm trees on her side of the fence. No bother, our trees, our mess so I would pick them up and throw them out. Then rubbish would start to show up. Like drink containers, serviettes, wrappers etc. That bothers me because my yard is generally spotless. Plus this stuff is bad for my dog to eat. So my revenge. I let the palm trees do their thing. I am normally on top of palm trees. If you don’t have them, you need to know two things.

FYI…

They have large fronds which are easy to clean up, and they have seed pods which explode and cause a mess that Satan himself would have dreamed of. I don’t like cleaning up the seed pod mess because it takes so long so I always cut the seed banks down before they explode. I am always on seed pod watch so I generally notice them in time. I’ve cut down every seed pod from every tree except the ones that are leaning over her fence. These are too high to cut down normally, and require a long stick with a saw at the end. I assume she doesn’t have one… but I do.

Bam!

I look out the window every day, and just wait for the day they all explode into her yard. Today was that day. I hope it takes her all day to clean them up.”

