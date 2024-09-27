Bully Threatened An Autistic Girl For Something She Was Allowed To Do, But It Didn’t Turn Out The Way The Bully Expected

Nobody likes a bully.

In today’s story, a teen shares a story of a girl who tried to bully her.

Thankfully, things don’t work out the way the bully thinks they will.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Try to snitch on me for something I’m allowed to do? Snitch on yourself in the process. For some context, many people at my year participate in bullying me (14F) via teasing and embarrassing me. I’m unsure how to describe how it’s done but I know it’s done without good intensions. I’m also autistic which is probably why I get picked on by these people, but I’m usually given permission to excuse myself from stressful environments by my teachers. (Appreciation to these teachers btw you rule!) Context out of the way, here’s what happened.

A teacher excused them from participating in an activity.

In my technology class, our class was asked to help out with packing up an event we had in the previous week. That combined with the rowdy nature of my class equals a sensory overload! Thankfully my technology teacher understood this and gave me permission to do some additional classwork while the rest of the class was busy. During this, someone who I know does participate in the bullying walks in.

The bully threatened them.

We had a conversation like this. “Hi OP, why are you allowed here.” She said this in the kind of sickeningly sweet voice that people use to tease with. “It’s none of your business to know why I’m here so don’t ask,” I replied. I obviously wasn’t going to give people another reason to bully me after all. A few moments passed before she said this, “Your words really hurt me OP… I’m going to report you to a teacher,” she’d say IN THE FAKEST VOICE EVER.

It didn’t work out the way the bully expected.

“Go ahead then,” I said before she walked away. And that’s exactly what she tried to do. (This surprised her so much, which is insanely satisfying to me) I don’t have the exact details, but what I think happened, was that she went to a teacher I had for technology and told her about it. Obviously, the teacher took my side and probably lectured her about it since I’ve told the teachers I have about the bullying.

They found the result satisfying.

And you wouldn’t believe who greeted me with a glare of hatred in the next class we had together I love when people get the consequences of their actions, so I figured I would post this story for those who like it as well. Thank you to anyone who reads this, and I hope you have an amazing day or night <3 Also PLEASE DO NOT BE LIKE THIS GIRL. I understand that some people may seem “weird” or “different”, but that’s no excuse to be mean.

It’s more like natural consequences, but it’s great that the teachers stood up for them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Hopefully that bully will learn to mind her own business.

She probably won’t though.

