Homeowner’s Association Ordered A Bunch of Pizzas And Left A Horrible Tip, So The Boss Made Sure That Neighborhood Will Never Get Food From Them Again

HOA got entire subdivision banned from pizza delivery. “Ok, so, we’re gonna set the way-back machine to circa 2000 on this one…gas is cheap, cell phones were small, and my Ford Escort got amazing gas mileage. As the (now) ex-wife and I were struggling with our bills, she decided that the easiest thing (for her) was for me to get a 2nd job to try to catch up and then get something into savings.

Sure, why not…?

Having seen the sign in the window of the local pizza shop which was named after a popular game played with small rectangular pieces that was advertising $12-$16/hour for drivers (THAT was a lie…), she badgered me into applying. Fast-forward a couple of months, and I have settled into my mind-numbing routine of working 60-70 hours a week at two jobs. On this particular day, I was scheduled to work on Saturday, which was hit-or-miss for tips. You see, our delivery area was very nouveau riche, combined with scattered groups of Florida rednecks. You would have a gated community with McMansions and BMWs right next to a trailer park. Oddly enough, the smaller the house and cheaper the car, the bigger the tip…which factors in to the story. On this particular Saturday, a local HOA was throwing a pizza party for the residents. I think they were celebrating the last house being sold, or moving the HOA from the developer to the board, or something.

It was a BIG order.

Anyway, they ordered a TON of pizza. So much so that the manager had scheduled extra kitchen staff and had them show up an hour early just for this one order. He even gave them a discount on the pizza, since they ordered so much. There were so many pies that it took myself and another driver two trips apiece to deliver it all. When we got the last boxes of pizza delivered, the manager wrote a check for the total. Couple hundred dollars and change… …rounded up to the next dollar for our “tip”. So, I left, and went back to the store. The manager asked me how much of a tip that I got, to which I replied “87 cents”.

Seriously?!?!

He didn’t believe me, so I showed him the check. He then asked me if I was messing with him, and if they had given me a cash tip. “Nope!” He. Went. OFF!

You’re done!

He walked over to the phone, called the manager of the HOA, cussed her out for not tipping his drivers, AFTER he had discounted the order and scheduled extra staff just for her order, and told her that he was entering that entire subdivision into the computer as “Do Not Deliver”. He then hung up, opened the cash register, and gave each of us a $20 bill for a tip. To this day, I have no idea if any of the residents were ever able to order from that store.”

If you leave a bad tip, you WILL be blacklisted.

Or at least, you should be.

