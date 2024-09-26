A Neighbor’s Dog Kept Dumping in His Yard, So He Made Sure It Found Its Way Back Home

Who’s ready to be disgusted?!?!

Let’s see a show of hands…

Okay, it looks like ALL OF YOU are ready for some gross business.

Well, what are you waiting for?!?!

Start now!

Let your dog go on my lawn, enjoy washing your house. “This is my dad’s story and yes I’ve seen him do this in person. I will make this short since nothing major happens. My dad’s neighbors would let their dog go through the hedge separating our lawn from theirs and let their dog **** on my dad’s lawn.

Why do people do that…?

My dad asked them to put their dog on a leash since it would keep going on our lawn and leaving brown logs that would get sucked up in the lawnmower, but they blew him off.

Take that!

My dad began to shovel their dog’s **** and throw it over the hedge onto their house leaving big mud slugs splattered on the side of their house. It took about 2 weeks of them cleaning their house before they started putting their dog on a leash. Victory…”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared a story.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

Okay, this officially grossed us out.

But you’ve gotta fight fire with fire!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.