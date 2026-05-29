Bulldog Left Devastated After His Dog Brother Accidentally Pops His Favorite Ball—And the Drama Is Absolute Gold

If you’ve ever had a dog before, you know that they get fixated on one toy and if something happens to that object, there’s gonna be hell to pay!

A TikTok user showed viewers how their bulldog reacted after he got some bad news.

The video showed a bulldog on an outdoor bed in a backyard.

The TikTok user zoomed in on the dog and he had a disgusted look on his face.

The text overlay reads, “He was playing with his brother when his brother popped his favorite ball.”

The text overlay continued, “Now he’s sitting outside refusing to come in with the rest of the family like he’s been deeply wronged.”

The TikTokker added, “Well, I guess I’m driving to the store to get him a new ball.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who thwarted an attorney’s request by faxing him the same pages all day long.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pooch’s whole day was ruined…