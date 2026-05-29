The Phone Battle: Why One Audacious Dog Aggressively Slaps Her Owner’s Smartphone Out of Her Hands Every Single Day

Well, it seems like our pets now think we’re on our phones too much!

A woman named Angela has a dog named Roxanne and let’s just say that this pooch is not a fan of people who are constantly glued to their devices.

The text overlay reads, “Roxanne always leads with some warning taps before fully enforcing her no phone policy.”

The first clips show Roxanne dishing out light taps to discourage her owner from using her phone.

And then Roxanne got more aggressive…

Roxanne knocked a phone out of someone’s hands, and it’s clear that she’s not a fan of cell phones!

The video’s caption reads, “Roxanne is always polite before resorting to aggression. No phones allowed in her household.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual nailed it.

This dog is pretty smart!