May 28, 2026 at 8:45 pm

The Phone Battle: Why One Audacious Dog Aggressively Slaps Her Owner’s Smartphone Out of Her Hands Every Single Day

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with her owner

TikTok/@angelamahakian

Well, it seems like our pets now think we’re on our phones too much!

A woman named Angela has a dog named Roxanne and let’s just say that this pooch is not a fan of people who are constantly glued to their devices.

dog with her owner

TikTok/@angelamahakian

The text overlay reads, “Roxanne always leads with some warning taps before fully enforcing her no phone policy.”

The first clips show Roxanne dishing out light taps to discourage her owner from using her phone.

And then Roxanne got more aggressive…

dog with her owner

TikTok/@angelamahakian

Roxanne knocked a phone out of someone’s hands, and it’s clear that she’s not a fan of cell phones!

The video’s caption reads, “Roxanne is always polite before resorting to aggression. No phones allowed in her household.”

dog with her owner

TikTok/@angelamahakian

Here’s the video.

@angelamahakian

Roxanne is always polite before resorting to aggression. No phones allowed in her household. #dog #dogsoftiktok #funnydog #strict #Roxanne

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – John (Songs Station) – สุขภาพดีกับเบิร์ด

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.25.26 AM The Phone Battle: Why One Audacious Dog Aggressively Slaps Her Owner’s Smartphone Out of Her Hands Every Single Day

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.25.36 AM The Phone Battle: Why One Audacious Dog Aggressively Slaps Her Owner’s Smartphone Out of Her Hands Every Single Day

And this individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.25.58 AM The Phone Battle: Why One Audacious Dog Aggressively Slaps Her Owner’s Smartphone Out of Her Hands Every Single Day

This dog is pretty smart!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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