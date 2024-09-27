Airbnb Customer Complained That She Can’t Cancel A $2,000 Reservation Six Months In Advance

What is going on with Airbnb?!?!

It seems like every other day we hear a new story about how things went from bad to worse for Airbnb customers.

And this one is a doozy…

A woman named Allie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the major headache she’s dealing with.

Allie told viewers, “If this can seriously save someone from dropping thousands of dollars with Airbnb, I suggest never using them. Only stick with hotels and Vrbo.”

She said she booked an Airbnb in Miami but had to change her plans later. She explained, “It ended up that when flights dropped these past few weeks, we could not get a flight out. And if we could, it was over $1,000. I could not ask my friends and family to spend thousands of dollars to go to my bachelorette on top of everything else, and they’re flying here for my wedding.”

Allie decided that a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona would be a better fit and she thought that canceling her Airbnb in Miami wouldn’t be an issue because it was still a long time away…but she was wrong…

She explained, “So we get Airbnb support involved. They are siding with her. Like, sorry, it’s up to her. Like, no can do. And, like, listen, even if you can just give us an Airbnb credit for that, I would appreciate it.”

Allie added, “I read the directions, I read the fine print. I’m not missing anything. This is a you problem.”

She told viewers she was considering getting a lawyer but she didn’t want to pay for legal advice, so she is now out of luck.

Check out her video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer was surprised by this.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Airbnb once again making things more complicated than they need to be…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.