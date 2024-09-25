September 25, 2024 at 4:20 pm

Business Owner Discovered She’s Been Paying Her Neighbor’s Electric Bill for Five Years. – ‘The power company doesn’t want to take care of it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thegiffordfamily

Well, that’s not fair…

Not by any stretch of the imagination!

A business owner named Lauren posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked about how she discovered she’s been paying way more than her fair share for five years.

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

Lauren said she got a $500 bill for the electric bill and it “raised some red flags for us” because she hadn’t been to the space in two weeks.

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

Lauren then told viewers, “The power company doesn’t want to take care of it, and neither does my landlord.”

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

Check out her first video.

@thegiffordfamily

Shiz just got real! We’re in touch with a couple local attorneys already but what are we missing?! We want to make sure we’re on the right track! #warehousenightmare #smallbusiness #vegaslawyers #onlineboutique #commercialrealestate #youcantmakethisup #attorneysoftiktok

♬ original sound – CC Bella Boutique

In part two of her series, Lauren responded to a comment from a viewer and shed more light on how this whole fiasco got started…and why she is going to take legal action…

@thegiffordfamily

Replying to @Beth Barrs Make it make sense! Who is ultimately at fault here?! So many layers to this! #warehousenightmare #smallbusiness #onlineboutique #commercialrealestate #attorneysoftiktok #youcantmakethisup

♬ original sound – CC Bella Boutique

And here’s part three with even more updates!

@thegiffordfamily

Part 3 and guess who didnt lose power?! 😂😂 #warehousenightmare #attorneysoftiktok #nvenergy #commercialrealestate #boutiqueshopping #youcantmakethisstuffup

♬ original sound – CC Bella Boutique

Here’s what people had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

And another TikTokker thinks they know what was really going on here.

Source: TikTok/thegiffordfamily

It took her five years to find out?!?!

