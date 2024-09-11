Chevy Truck Owner Discovered His Vehicle Has Counterfeit Parts After He Brought It To A Mechanic – ‘Guess what happens? It blocks itself off and locks lube to the cooler.’

A good mechanic is hard to come by…

And an honest mechanic is a real diamond in the rough!

Such is the case with a mechanic named Brandon who posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers that after-market car parts aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be.

Brandon told viewers, “Be really careful when buying products off of eBay because aftermarket products can be counterfeited and cost you a whole lot of money.”

He showed viewers a truck on a lift in his shop and said, “2018 Chevy Silverado, 4.3 liter in a 6L80 transmission. Rough Country 6-inch lift and 35-inch tires. Customer states that the transmission continuously overheats, and he’s already put a bypass valve in it.”

Brandon showed viewers a small screw and said, “Late engagement, erratic shifting, 35R clutch was fried pr valve was completely worn. You’ve got an oversized PR valve in it.”

He added, “I want you to take a look at this bypass valve, I don’t see anything etched on it. It has some…copper type spring in here, and the one that actually should be is a SureCool STL01, a red spring.”

Brandon said that he figured out the part was stolen and explained, “It’s a knockoff. As the heat wave approaches, and the temps are rising, this spring cannot hold the same pressure so guess what happens? It blocks itself off and locks lube to the cooler.”

He ended his video by showing viewers a phone number they can call if they think they’ve purchased products they believe might be counterfeit.

You learn something new every day…

