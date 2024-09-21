Consumer Warns To Not Give Out Phone Numbers For Rewards Programs At Restaurants Because Somebody Might Hear It. – ‘It’s really not worth it to save 50 cents on a cup of coffee.’

You’ve probably done this a million times before and never even gave it a second thought…

A woman named Rachel took to TikTok to warn viewers about an everyday thing that we all do: recite our phone numbers when checking out at stores because of rewards programs.

She said, “This morning I was reminded why I do not give my phone number at the register for rewards programs.”

Rachel said she went to a Panera restaurant for breakfast and the employee behind the counter asked for her phone number to see if she was part of the store’s rewards program.

And that’s when a bad memory came flooding back to her…

Rachel said that she gave her number out to a worker at a register several years back and that, unbeknownst to her, the man behind her in line wrote down her number and later called and texted her.

Rachel told viewers, “It was creepy. And it took me a while to figure out how this occurred.”

She eventually blocked his number and added, “I never give out my phone number at a register because I never know who’s going to overhear it. And it’s really not worth it to save 50 cents on a cup of coffee.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people responded.

She was definitely creeped out!

