September 30, 2024 at 9:23 pm

Costco Customer Found $500 Cash In The Parking Lot, Turned It In And Reunited It With Its Rightful Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@comradekeene

I guess there are still some honest folks out there…

A woman named Leasa took to TikTok to show viewers that honesty is still the best policy.

Source: TikTok

Leasa told viewers, “I just found $500 in the Costco parking lot and returned it to the bank.”

She explained that she returned the money to a bank teller and said, “While I was standing there kind of talking to the lady saying, ‘Hey, I just found this in the parking lot. I’m pretty sure someone dropped it.’”

Source: TikTok

Leasa said a woman came running into the bank as she was talking to the teller.

She added, “It was her money, and I’m so glad that it was me who found it.”

Karma will reward her for this!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@comradekeene

♬ original sound – Leasa

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Honesty is still the best policy…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter