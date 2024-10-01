Costco Customer Found $500 Cash In The Parking Lot, Turned It In And Reunited It With Its Rightful Owner

I guess there are still some honest folks out there…

A woman named Leasa took to TikTok to show viewers that honesty is still the best policy.

Leasa told viewers, “I just found $500 in the Costco parking lot and returned it to the bank.”

She explained that she returned the money to a bank teller and said, “While I was standing there kind of talking to the lady saying, ‘Hey, I just found this in the parking lot. I’m pretty sure someone dropped it.’”

Leasa said a woman came running into the bank as she was talking to the teller.

She added, “It was her money, and I’m so glad that it was me who found it.”

Karma will reward her for this!

Take a look at her video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer shared a story.

Honesty is still the best policy…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!