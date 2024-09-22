Ever Heard Of A Sea Hare? Here’s Some Footage Of One Swimming In The Ocean.

The ocean keeps a whole lot of secrets, and honestly, I’m convinced that most of them aren’t cute and cuddly.

But a sea hare?

Now that, I’d like to see.

If you’re on the same page, keep reading!

Snorkeler Susan Aide Morales Cruz was minding her business off the coast of Tampico, Mexico when a bright red sea hare appeared on the surface.

“That day, it was already late, and out of nowhere, I saw the sea hare coming as if it were flying through the great blue. It really hypnotized me, and I went swimming behind it. I began to record it and followed it for a long time, maybe 30 minutes.”

Sea hares are marine mollusks with an internal shell, and are often mistaken for sea slugs. They are related, but the sea hares have “ears” that emerge from the tops of their heads like a rabbit’s.

They’re not ears, of course, but rhinophores that detect chemical signals in the water.

They can grow to around 7.8 inches long, but are usually much smaller. The California black sea hare is the exception, growing to around 30 pounds.

They feed on seaweed and sometimes mate in chains.

“It is rare to find this species where I live. It was a wonderful scene, the combination of the majesty of the animal and the sunset. A very memorable moment.”

These days, we need reminders that the ocean is full of nice and cool things.

And not just whales who want to swallow boats whole.

