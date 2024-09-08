Fashion Influencer Discovers Bargain Shopping For Name Brands And Generics. – ‘Shein’s is not even hiding it.’

The prices of just about everything have been shooting up in recent years, which is causing many people to need to cut back on their spending. One great way to do this is to buy high-quality name-brand products from a discount retailer.

TikToker @emileyhayhurst put out a video exposing the fact that most name brands are all made by the same companies that also make generic options. She then says that she orders big-name fashion from Shein’s website for a fraction of the price.

She starts off by saying, “Well, I figured out a whole new thing on Shein’s, and Shein’s is not even hiding it.”

She went on to explain that Shein’s admits it, saying, “Yeah, we have Misguided, we manufacture their stuff and we sent it to them and they jacked it up a million times.”

She is talking about the very common practice of companies buying items and rebranding them with a huge markup in price.

The biggest thing she is excited about is when she says, “I just figured out that there’s a whole shop for those brands. But the one I found today. Free People. A whole section. More expensive than Shein, but cheaper than Free People.”

The Shein app and website offer sections dedicated to some of the major premium clothes brands at a huge discount.

If you’re looking to save even more money, this last thing she says is for you. “But, if you don’t wanna pay even the cheaper Free People price, you can shop Shein’s new BOHO-specific section that is literally just Free People dupes.”

She acts like it is a new thing that you can get deals on generic brands.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Not surprisingly, lots of people in the comments had additional tips for saving money.

This person was having trouble finding the Free People store.

Here is a comment directing people to a Lululemon dupe.

And here is a comment about the crazy markups in boutique shops.

Bargain shopping for generics is a great way to save money.

