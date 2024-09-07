Father Danced With His Wife At A Concert But Their Daughter Felt It Was Cringey, So He Did Something To Really Embarrass Her

For some, parents dancing to a particular song can be sweet and romantic.

But for others, especially their children, this can be embarrassing.

The father in this story found a way to stop his daughter from throwing a tantrum when he and his wife were dancing at a concert.

Read the full story to find out.

Parenting Revenge I was at a 4th of July concert and fireworks show. Two parents near me had stood up and were dancing to a song that I guess had some sentimental value to them as a couple.

Their daughter lost it.

Their daughter was not having it. She went into full meltdown mode, yelling and screaming at her parents to stop because they were embarrassing her. Clearly perturbed by his daughter ruining their moment, her father looked her right in the eye and said, “You only think your embarrassed, but you haven’t seen anything yet.”

The father danced even more and she went completely silent.

At this moment, he began to perform what I could best describe as his own version of the History of Dance for the next ten minutes. She decided to shut her mouth for the rest of the concert. Apparently, petty revenge can be good parenting.

Let’s find out how other people reacted to this petty revenge story.

This user shares a memorable experience.

This one makes a solid comment.

Pro-level execution, says this one.

People are loving the story!

Parents can be really petty.

Do not provoke them. I repeat, do not provoke.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.