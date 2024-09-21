Filmmaker Lied To A Homeowner About The NYPD Assisting Their Shoot, So They Refused To Move Their Car For The Scenes Filmed There

It’s so annoying when people with main character energy lie to try to get what they want, especially when they’re not entitled to it.

AITA for not moving my car for someone who was filming I came home from work one day to find a note taped to my door by a neighbor. It said “Please do not park on this block on Monday between 10am and 12pm. I will be filming on the street. NYPD has been notified and you will be ticketed.”

I called and they told me they told him while he can film on the street he can not tell people not to park there and the police cannot help him. The next day, I found another note: “Hi, NYPD actually didn’t tell me that they will ticket your car, but I would appreciate your cooperation.”

I don’t take kindly to false threats, so I decided not to move my car on Monday morning. When I was walking to the subway before 10am on Monday the guy was set up and he saw me walking down the road. He asked me if any of the cars were mine and if I would mind moving it. I told him that if he hadn’t lied when he posted his first note, I might have considered it, but I’m definitely not doing it now.

