He Chose His Boss Over His Fiancée For A Charity Event Date, But Is Bothered When His Partner Didn’t Understand

AITA for choosing to take my boss to a charity event over my fiancee? I [25m] started working at my company about a year ago. My boss [48m] and I really hit it off. So much so, that he frequently visits and sleeps on the couch in our basement.

Sleeping on the couch? This already seems odd.

My fiancee [23f] and I have lived together for several years now, and just recently built a house together, so it has plenty of space, and she doesn’t mind him staying in the basement, but they don’t interact much.

Months ago, I purchased tickets for a local charity event that I had taken my fiancee to last year. I did not indicate I would take her this year, but she assumed the second ticket was for her.

Right, because you’re engaged…

Last evening, we had a difficult code deployment that my boss and I were up quite late for. After its success we had a nightcap, and I mentioned the charity event this weekend. He mentioned he had always wanted to go, so I invited him to go under my second ticket. He was elated, and I thought also this would be good for my career progression, as charity is a cornerstone of the company we work for.

He’s your boss. Can’t he buy his own ticket?

I told my fiancee this morning that my boss had never been to the event and was excited to go. She said that we would all have a great time as last year was so much fun.

Oh, I can feel the heartbreak coming…

I then told her that there were only two tickets, and she wasn’t going. Needless to say, she was pissed. Tickets are sold out already, so I can’t just buy another. I told her that she needs to be considerate of my career progression, and that I can always take her again next year.

Wow. Let’s see what the comments have to say on this…

Overwhelmingly, it was YTA. But the reasons varied.

Some people were blown away at this person needing to ask in the first place.

Others noted the selfishness this fiance expressed.

And finally, a Redditor brought up an easy solution — a third ticket.

This man needs to get his priorities straight — your fiancée always comes first.

What a weird situation all the way around.

