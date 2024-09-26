He Paid For One Of His Daughters To Get A Good Start To Her Life, But He Wouldn’t Do It For The Other. Now His Wife Wants To Sell Their Land To Give Her The Same Opportunity.

Being a parent is hard for a lot of financial and emotional reasons.

AITA for financially contributing more to one child’s life? About 12 years ago, our daughter Ava got engaged to her now husband. We bought them a house in our neighborhood. Then the next year paid for their wedding.

Recently our other daughter, Heather, asked for some money for a down payment for a house. I would love to help Heather, but honestly we are in very different financial circumstances now than we were before. We are hoping to retire soon and do not have a lot of excess money.

My wife wants to sell the piece of land in our neighborhood to give Heather the money. I really don’t want to do that. AITA?

