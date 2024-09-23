He Wants To Throw A July 4th Party For His Family, But One Of Them Wants Him To Get Rid Of His Bees Because A Young Nephew Is Allergic To Them

This seems like quite a request!

AITA for refusing to get rid of my bees despite my nephew’s allergy? “A bit of background first. My wife (Sally, 29F) and I (32M) live in a very rural area and we have a large plot of land I inherited from my late father. About half of it is forested. My family has had this land and managed it for generations at this point and we have kept bees on the land for just as long.

There are 3 permanent, managed colonies that we collect honey and other products from and anywhere from 2-6 wild colonies depending on the year.

Onto to the issue. My SIL (Mary, 31F) recently married a man (late 30s?) who has a 12 year son that apparently has an extreme allergy to bees. To the point where he’ll pass away if he doesn’t get medical attention. Every year Sally and I host the family 4th of July party since we have the space both inside and out. Mary called last week to tell us we needed to get rid of the bees so that her son can be there.

I told her I’m absolutely not doing that. She got really angry and told me I’m excluding my nephew over some insects and that family matters more than them. I told her that if it’s such a big issue then she can host or her son can just stay inside. She got huffy and hung up on me. Sally is on my side with this and tried to suggest that maybe my BIL who’s an EMT could try and prepare in case something happens. This issue has split my wife’s family and now my MIL is trying to convince my wife and I to just get rid of them to keep the peace. I get that the kid could.”

