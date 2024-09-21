Her Sister Copied Her Designs To Land A Fashion Internship, And Now She’s Wondering If She Should Report Her

Finding out someone you trust has taken credit for your hard work can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it’s family.

So, what would you do if your sister used your designs to land an internship that you both applied for?

In today’s story, a woman finds herself facing this very dilemma.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I reported my sister for copying my designs to land a fashion designing job? I (F18) and my sister (F17) recently applied for the same Design Intern position. We submitted our applications a few months back. We had to include a portfolio of our best works with the application. A couple of weeks ago, I received a rejection letter, and my sister got in. This made sense because she has an associate’s degree in fashion design, whereas I am less experienced. Not quite sure why I applied in the first place, tbh.

There’s a good reason her sister wouldn’t let her see the design submissions.

But anyway. I was proud of her. The entire family was. Honestly, I didn’t care much about the job, but I was very happy for her. The other day, I asked to use her computer for something, and I saw a folder labeled “portfolio.” Curiosity got the best of me, and I unintentionally snooped. I was curious to see her submissions because she’d refused to let me see them before. I saw designs that closely resembled mine. Sketches that were slightly modified versions of mine.

Here’s the dilemma.

I confronted her, and she said she had been nervous, so she’d used my designs for “inspiration.” I haven’t told anyone else about this yet. I don’t think she deserves that internship. I could just email her boss and tell them she plagiarized, but I don’t know. Obviously, getting fired before even starting the internship would look bad on her resume but she brought this upon herself, no? WIBTA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why she’s upset with her sister.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit say she should do.

This person has a great point.

Alternatively, this person thinks she should let it go.

According to this person, their parents are the ones who should decide.

These are great points.

This is a tricky dilemma.

On the one hand, stealing is never okay, but on the other, it’s hard to ignore how upset the family will be.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.