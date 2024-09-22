Her Sister Keeps Stealing Her Food, So She Teaches Her A Salty Lesson She Won’t Forget

Sibling rivalry can be entertaining, but when it comes to food, things can get serious fast.

So, what would you do if your sister constantly ate your food without asking?

In today’s story, one sibling decides to get creative to prove her point.

Here’s how it went down.

My sister keeps eating my food without permission, so this is what I did… So, I’ve been having this annoying problem with my sister lately. She’s been eating my food without even asking me, and it’s driving me nuts. I didn’t want to confront her about it because I didn’t want to start a fight, so I came up with a sneaky plan. I decided to whip up a batch of scrumptious brownies, knowing my sister has a sweet tooth.

Sneaky and oh-so effective.

I left them on the kitchen counter with a note on the lid that said “Do Not Eat”. But, of course, my sister couldn’t resist and snuck a few. What she didn’t know was that I had swapped the sugar for salt. The look on her face when she took a bite was absolutely priceless. She was so confused and grossed out, but I couldn’t help but laugh. After that, she never even thought about touching my food again.

Too funny! That’s a great way to teach her a lesson.

Let’s see what the folks at Reddit had to say about this trick.

To your mother?? That’s just wrong.

Here’s someone who would rather just share their food.

This is an age-old trick.

Yuck! Those must’ve been nasty cookies.

At least it was just salt.

Still, bet she thinks twice about eating other people’s food now.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.