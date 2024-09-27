His Mom Keeps Constantly Pawning Off Her Junk On Him, So He Hid 200 Plastic Ducks Around Her House as Revenge

Sometimes, a little payback is the only way to get the message across.

So, what would you do if your mother constantly gave you boxes of old junk that you didn’t need?

In the following story, a grown son finds himself in this exact situation and decides to invest in 200 rubber duckies.

Here’s what happened.

My mother kept donating me junk so I hid 200 ducks in her house My mother is notorious for giving me junk. Here are a few examples from last month: Address stamps with my information on them from when I lived at home 15 years ago

A dentist appointment card with appointments from 2006

About 30 keys… Just 30 random keys, without knowing where they fit on

USB sticks and memory cards ranging from a few MB to max 2G I love my mother, and I know she doesn’t mean this in a bad way. But I have told her to stop it so many times to no avail.

Fed up with taking junk home, he devised a plan.

When my father was alive, it wasn’t as bad, but now I really have to be careful when my wife or I go over or we get another box of junk to take home. She is still cleaning up the house since the death, so I understand from where it all comes, but some things are clearly meant for the bin instead of donating it to me. But last month, I really had enough and bought 200 plastic ducks online. When she was on holiday recently, I planned to take my revenge and hid them all over her house.

She’s going to be finding ducks for years to come.

And by everywhere, I really mean everywhere. Some are very visible, like in the middle of the hall, in her washing machine, or on the photo frames. But most are really hidden in places where she won’t look directly.

As if this isn’t enough, he has plans for more.

Like in sculptures, between the roots of her plants, between 2 coffee cups, in the pockets of her clean trousers, between her clean folded sheets, on top of the showerhead, basically in every nook and cranny of the house, I could find. They are always hidden at height because she regularly babysits our toddler, and I don’t want him to be able to swallow them. You would think that 200 ducks is a lot, but I recently ordered a new bag because there are so many places I can still hide some.

Hilarious! At least it’s a harmless prank.

It may be petty revenge, but the mom probably gets a kick out of finding each new duck.

