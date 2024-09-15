His Brother Was Excited About Going To A Concert, But After An Argument About Tickets and VIP Seats, He Sold His Ticket

In today’s story, an argument erupts between family members about concert tickets, and the man who originally bought the tickets ends up deciding not to go.

Let’s see how the story escalates…

AITA for calling my wife out for inserting herself into my brother’s marriage? Some background, my wife and SIL are cousins, so they have been very close to each other prior to meeting us. My brother had planned to attend a live concert with his wife for quite some time. IIRC, he bought the tickets a year in advance. Throughout the whole week before the concert, he would keep telling me how much fun they had at the previous concert they attended and how he was looking forward to the next one.

His wife wants to go to the concert.

On the day of the concert, my wife and I were visiting my parents when my brother and wife arrived to drop their kids off at my parent’s house. My wife and my SIL started to talk about the concert and how fun it was going to be when my wife asked if we could tag along. I immediately told my wife that I could not go due to some work-related tasks, but she insisted and said she could go by herself, which I was ok with.

They ended up arguing to the point where OP’s brother doesn’t want to go to the concert anymore.

So they looked for the available tickets, and there were none in their section. So she started to ask if any VIP tickets were available, which there were. At that point, my SIL started to berate my brother because he didn’t buy VIP tickets for them. Because of this my brother got upset and said he could try to sell their tickets and purchase a VIP ticket so that she could go with my wife; however, the tickets he purchased were not transferable. After my brother and SIL argued, my brother said that he didn’t want to go anymore and that my wife could take his place.

His wife doesn’t think it was wrong to go to the concert.

At that point, I privately told my wife not to go because she would be inserting herself into their relationship. But she ignored my suggestion, bought my brother’s ticket, and went to the concert with my SIL. When she arrived back home, I called her out for inserting herself into my brother’s marriage, but she insisted she had done nothing wrong, and before we knew it we were arguing about this matter. Soon after my wife called my SIL and they concluded they had done nothing wrong as my brother didn’t want to go after they had argued.

OP tried to explain to his wife that she shouldn’t have gone to the concert.

A few days later, I spoke with my brother, and he said he had a bunch of problems with his wife before the concert, but that the events that occurred during the concert made everything worse (i.e. his wife preferred to attend the concert with her cousin and not him). The next day I relayed this information to my wife. I explained that she did nothing wrong until she accepted the ticket and took my brother’s spot. I explained that none of the issues my brother and sister-in-law were going through were her fault, but she made a mistake by attending the concert. She again insists she did nothing wrong. She claims that my brother offered her the ticket and she simply bought it from him. Additionally, she claims she helped my brother out since he would have lost the money for 1, possibly 2, tickets. Lastly, she thinks that ITA for calling her out and creating a huge problem out of nothing. so AITA? Or am I taking this the wrong way because my brother is affected?

It does seem like the wife inserted herself in the situation by asking to tag along and getting the cousin jealous of the idea of VIP seats.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

