Housemate Kept Changing The Temp To Super Cold In The Middle Of The Night, So He Thought Of An Ingenious Solution That Would Convince Him To Stop

Living with people from different parts of the world can result in thermostat wars.

That goes double when two or more people can’t agree and keep changing the temperature of a room without asking.

A man shares how he put an end to it.

Let’s read the full story.

Can’t compromise on temperature? Okay, I’ll make your room a sauna! I shared a crappy old college house with 8 guys.

Oh God.

It had rooms tucked away everywhere including a converted walk-in closet and converted dining room. It had no insulation and the HVAC was all messed up. In the winter there was literally a 20 degree difference between the basement (where I slept) and the upstairs rooms. The “compromise” was to set the thermostat on the main floor at 70 so I’d be at 60 in the basement and the upstairs would be 80. I’d use a space heater and they would Crack the window. Well, the upstairs guys kept getting fed up with the 80 degrees so they’d turn the thermostat all the way down in the middle of the night. I kept waking up in a 50 degree room.

Interrupted sleep can make the sanest of men go crazy.

My revenge: I wired a thermostat in parallel to the one on the main floor and put it in my room. I then set it to a cosy 75-80 degrees. The guys kept messing with the main thermostat to no avail and were pissed at the “broken” furnace. It was wonderfully warm in my room from that point on and the upstairs guys cooked!

That was… cold?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A commenter shares a story of their own.

Someone raises an important point.

A reader chimes in.

Another commenter shares a personal story.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Someone shares a fear.

At least now they’re getting all the health benefits of a sauna, right?

I don’t think these two are well-suited as roommates.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.